Letter: In memory of Baruch Jesse Bolinski

Published October 6, 2023

One year ago the town of Albert Lea lost an exceptional young man, just a month after his 16th birthday. Baruch Bolinski was known to his teachers as an extremely gifted and diligent student who never settled for anything less than giving his best. He was known by his peers as a kid who was quiet and who stayed out of trouble, but who loved to share the things he had learned. He was known in the online community for his videos on various topics including science, math and language. Many people knew him for his faith in God, which he tried to share whenever he could. Baruch was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and he loved to show people where they could find God’s name Jehovah in their Bible and to tell them about his favorite website, JW.org.

Many who knew him have struggled to comprehend what could have happened to bring Baruch to the point of his tragic death. He was generally a happy kid who cared about people, loved learning, enjoyed music, was fascinated by nature and had a passion for life. For many who had known him only before the pandemic, his death seems inexplicable. Sadly, however, it seems that the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic took their toll on Baruch’s mental health. About a year before his death, Baruch was diagnosed with a severe mental illness. In spite of the best efforts of a number of professionals, his symptoms progressively got worse.

Baruch died, but he did not give up on life. Instead, his death was the result of a terrible illness. However, Baruch had faith that death would not be the end for him. He had full confidence in Jesus’ promise of a resurrection as found in the Bible (John 5:28,29; Matthew 5:5). On the wall of his room, along with his various academic awards and pictures of friends and family, is a statement that he had written before his illness became severe. He wrote: “I will study, read and meditate on the Bible everyday and pray deeply everyday to endure. I will endure because I love Jehovah and the reward for enduring is greater than any trial. Also I dedicated my life to Jehovah. I dedicated my life to Jehovah because I love Jehovah. I love Jehovah because he has given me a nice life, helped me with anxieties and given me a hope.” Baruch is greatly missed by his family and his many friends. As one of his teachers wrote, “he was so smart yet humble … and he shared his faith boldly with all those around him … The world will be a bit less bright without him.”

For the benefit of those who wish to remember him, a memorial bench has been installed on Katherine Island. In addition, the Albert Lea Seed House has donated a tree in his memory, which can be seen at the Albert Lea Audubon Society Nature Preserve.

Eric Bolinski

Albert Lea