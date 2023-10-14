Letter: Support for Alzheimer’s Walk much appreciated Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Albert Lea/Austin Alzheimer’s walk was held on Sept. 16 with many teams participating in the walk on a beautiful morning! Team Weiss Walking For A Cure would like to thank Papa Murphy’s Pizza, the Glenville American Legion, and our family and friends that made donations to our team. We continue to walk in memory of our Dad and Grandpa Wayne Weiss. Wayne passed away in 2005 from Alzheimer’s. We hope someday there will be a cure, and no one will have to suffer from Alzheimer’s again!

Amanda Irvine

Albert Lea