Letter: Thanks for quick response to clean up fallen tree Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

I would like to commend the city of Albert Lea and its workers for their hard work. Recently a 60-foot tree dropped in our back yard, blocking the street. As soon as we called police for traffic control, a city crew showed up and cleared the street almost immediately. They determined the tree to be on public land and took responsibility to cut it up and remove it. It took more than a day to complete the job, but they completely cut it up and hauled it away. Thanks to the crew for their fine work.

Steven Shideler

Albert Lea