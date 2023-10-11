Letter: Thanks to Bennett for efforts with bill to protect youth online Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

I would like to publicly thank Rep. Peggy Bennett and encourage her in her effort to get the “Stop Online Targeting Against Kids Act” signed into law. America has a youth mental health epidemic, and it is up to people like Rep. Bennett and her colleagues to effect change in that industry.

We citizens can help by educating ourselves about the harm that comes from extensive social media use, raising awareness to garner more support and becoming vocal advocates for such legislative measures.

Social Media Ministries has launched a Social Media Harm Reduction campaign to provide some education, spread awareness and advocate for the SOTA Kids Act, in addition to federal legislation such as the “Kids Online Safety Act.”

The governor of Montana recently signed a bill that bans TikTok from operating in their state, and the governor of Utah signed legislation that requires parental consent for minors to use social media. Both of these are clear indications that people are beginning to realize the dangers of social media.

It is our sincere hope that that people join us in our mission to help make social media safer and healthier, rather than simply banning it altogether. In doing so, we will add Minnesota to the list of states with laws aimed at holding Big Tech accountable.

Thank you.

Spencer Coffman

Founder

Social Media Ministries