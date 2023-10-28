Letter: Upcoming forum will be virtual Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The Rural Organizing Project of Isaiah MN thanks everyone who attended our in-person event on the morning of Oct. 14 at Riverland Community College. Over 50 people attended the forum and listening session to build a people’s centered health care system.

Our Albert Lea community has suffered too many losses, and the question is: What can we do about it?

With this in mind, two state senators, Sen. Erin Murphy and Sen. Liz Boldon came to listen. And local citizens, some of whom had heart-wrenching stories to tell, spoke to these Minnesota representatives, asking the legislature of Minnesota to take action so all citizens of Minnesota have accessible and affordable health care.

Mavis Hansen wrote a wonderful letter to the editor appearing in last Sunday’s Tribune explaining the forum in more detail.

But there is one correction to her letter. There is no in-person meeting on Nov. 4. Rather, there is a Zoom meeting to follow up on our desire for people-centered health care and other important issues for rural citizens.

Please join us on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. to noon for a Rural People’s Agenda virtual Zoom launch. If you are interested in attending, please call 507-377-2853 and leave a message with either your phone number or email address, and someone will contact you to get you registered for the Zoom.

I hope you will join us, the Rural Organizing Project of Isaiah, to help build an economy that honors the dignity and worth of rural people.

Yours truly,

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea