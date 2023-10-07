Lions give to various efforts

Albert Lea Lions President Craig McCormick, right, presents a $500 donation to the Backpack Food Program. Receiving the check is Lion and the Rev. Shane Koepke. Provided
Albert Lea Family Y Executive Director April Jeppson, left, receives a $200 donation from Albert Lea Lions Club. Presenting the check is Craig McCormick, Albert Lea Lions president. Provided
Albert Lea Lions President Craig McCormick presents a $200 donation to the Ecumenical Food Pantry. Receiving the check is Annette Johnson. Provided
United Way Executive Director Erin Haug receives a $200 donation from Craig McCormick, president of Albert Lea Lions. Provided