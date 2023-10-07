Lunch and learn to explore how to research family history Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The community is invited to learn about how to research family history at the Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Albert Lea Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

Amy Lowery, manager of archives and collections at the Steele County Historical Society, will present tips and tricks about how to get started, where to look, how to keep information organized and resources available in Albert Lea Public Library and community.

As part of the library’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn” series, there is no fee or registration required. For more information about library events, visit https://alplonline.org/events-calendar/.