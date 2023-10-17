Man charged with shooting at car after bar fight in Geneva pleads guilty Published 8:25 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

The New Richland man charged with shooting a gun into the air and then shooting at a vehicle outside Geneva Bar in April pleaded guilty Monday to two of the charges against him.

As part of a plea agreement with the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office, Dustin Grey Smitty, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon — one each for the two people in the vehicle that was shot at — in exchange for dismissing his remaining charges of ineligible possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Court documents state the shooting took place after a fight reportedly started inside the bar April 22 over music on the jukebox.

Once the fight moved outside, Smitty reportedly fired shots in the air in the parking lot and then fired at a vehicle leaving.

Authorities found four 9 mm Luger Hornady shell casings in the grass at the northeast corner of the intersection of Central Avenue and First Street Northeast, where Smitty reportedly was firing from. The same casings were found in the bar parking lot.

Four others also face riot and assault charges tied to the incident.

Smitty is being held without bail or bond pending his sentencing Dec. 15.