Man facing charges after found with pills that test positive for fentanyl Published 5:11 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

A 24-year-old Albert Lea man is facing charges after he was reportedly found with almost 200 oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, a large amount of cash and a handgun earlier Thursday.

Gilson Patrick Pina faces charges of ineligible possession of a firearm and first-degree drug possession tied to the arrest.

Court documents stated an Albert Lea officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle parked at a hotel in Albert Lea. The officer knew the vehicle was associated with Pina, who had an active warrant.

After the officer parked at an angle to the vehicle and shined his headlines toward the vehicle, the driver began moving around. There were also two passengers in the vehicle.

The officer spoke to both the driver and the passengers, and at first Pina reportedly gave another name and said he had a twin brother. After other officers arrived, his identity was verified, and he was arrested.

Officers found a handgun protruding out from under the driver’s seat. The court complaint stated while the gun did not have a round in the chamber, it had an extended magazine that could hold 21 rounds 9mm ammunition. There was also a red laser light on the handgun that was lit when it was pulled out from under the seat.

When Pina was searched, he was found with a baggie containing blue pills stamped with the letter “M” inside a square on one side and the number 20 in the upper half of the pill. The pills were identified as oxycodone hydrochloride but also tested positive for fentanyl.

Officers also found $2,700 in cash in the pocket.

Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning in court Thursday set unconditional bail at $200,000 with conditional bail at $100,000.

Pina is next slated to appear in court Nov. 2.

First-degree drug possession carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The ineligible possession of a firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 60 months in prison.

Pina was ineligible to possess a firearm after being convicted of felony second-degree burglary in May.