Marlene Joy Overgaard

Marlene Joy (Anderson) Overgaard, age 90 passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 2 at St John’s Lutheran home after a long battle with dementia and COPD.

Marlene was born January 13, 1933 to Victor and Irene Anderson. She lived in Albert Lea all her life. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She met and fell in love with Richard (Dick) Overgaard and they married on April 3, 1954 and raised 5 children together. Susan, Steven, Scott, Shane and Stacey. They added 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren to her family. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church. She was baptized and confirmed there. She also loved going to the park services each summer at Helmer Myre State park.

Marlene spent the last five and a half years living at Thornecrest Senior living. First in independent living and later assisted living. She loved it there. The staff was wonderful and treated her with such kindness and love! We could never thank them enough for the love and care they showed our family and our mother!

Marlene did the accounting for their business Valve Service Company, later called Vasco Inc. She started a ceramic business at their home and taught classes. She was a homemaker and later in life helped her daughter start and manage a bead store (Birds & Beads) where they taught classes and made many friends.

She loved playing golf all her life. Her father took her out as a young adult and taught her how to golf and by the second time she was hooked and had purchased her own set of clubs. She took pride in teaching her children and grandchildren how to golf and appreciate the rules and etiquette of the game. Green Lea golf course was her absolute favorite place to be! She won a few tournaments and even had a hole in one once in her lifetime. She spent many winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona and loved it where she made many dear friends.

Marlene is survived by her children Susan (Dave) Vaagen, Steven (Sharon) Overgaard, Shane (Mary) Overgaard and Stacey (Sharon) Overgaard. Grandchildren Heather Hammell, Kelly Anderson, Stephanie Nuebert, Samantha Overgaard, Paige Overgaard, Luke Overgaard, Elizabeth Rivera, Emily Roop, Adam Overgaard, Spencer Overgaard, Sydney Smith, Schafer Overgaard. Brother-in-law John Baker and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Richard Overgaard, son Scott Overgaard, parents Victor and Irene Anderson, sister Barbara Baker, brother Lynn Anderson, sister-in-law Judy Anderson, in laws Henry Overgaard and Jenny Johnson.

The family would like to extend their thanks to St. John’s Lutheran home and St Crioux hospice for their care in the last few weeks of her life.

Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Service in Albert Lea will be hosting a service in memory of Marlene October 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning one hour prior. Afterwards, please join the family for a celebration of life at Green Lea Golf course on from 3:30-5:30 PM to share stories and celebrate the wonderful memories she left us all!