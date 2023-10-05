Mary Jane Anderson passed away on Monday, September 25 at her home surrounded by her loved ones in Albert Lea, MN. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 12 at 2pm at First Lutheran Church. Visitation to be held an hour prior to the service. Pastor Joy Knoppel will be officiating.

Mary was born August 11, 1947 to Kenneth and Olga (Lyngaas) Joachim. She grew up in Albert Lea, MN with her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Mary graduated from Albert Lea High School and then worked for Osco Drug when the store first opened in the Skyline mall. While there, she met the love of her life, Steve Anderson. They married and she soon became a full time homemaker and, eventually, a dedicated mother of six. Mary and Steve spent 54 loving years together.

Mary attended First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were precious to her. Mary was a collector of many things. She especially cherished her collection of nativities and fortune cookie messages she had saved over many years. Mary also had a knack for finding four leaf clovers that she kept and shared with others.

Email newsletter signup

Mary’s impact on the people that loved her can not be put into words, but her devotion to family will live on in all those her life touched. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Brian Anderson, Brad (Tyler) Anderson, Randy (Becci) Anderson, Kristine Walk, Jeff Anderson, and Matt (Mimi) Anderson; grandchildren, Makayla, Carly & Blake Anderson, Morgan Walk, and Luca Anderson; sisters, Betty (Ron) Stoick, Nancy (Michael) Olsen; sister-in-law Karen Joachim; and nieces and nephew.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Kenneth Joachim; brothers Kenneth and Gerald Joachim; and her niece Tammy Norby.