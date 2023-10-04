Meet the Athlete: Mya Hanke Published 6:15 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A.L. junior is in cross country, dance and track

Q: What grade are you in?

A: I am in 11th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: I live in Albert Lea and I attend Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: My family members are Mom, Amy; Dad, Nick; and two brothers, Gavin and Caden.

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Cross country, Albert Lea dance team, track and field

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part of playing my sports is getting a chance to push my teammates along with getting to work with people that have close to the same goals and values as I have.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: Playing my sport has taught me true perseverance. Most of the time running does not sound like the most fun thing to do. My sport gives me a chance to push myself to the limit everyday. Cross country lets me see how much I can really accomplish even when it feels like the biggest hurdle that day.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory was when my 4x800m track team got fifth at sections. We got medals and got to stand on the podium. It was fun to see the excitement on everyone’s face when we placed.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: I have always loved running the pacer and mile during gym class. I enjoyed competing with the girls that got close to my personal records and that made me work harder and get better. There was also a little kids camp for cross country when I was younger and my friend invited me to go with her. I really enjoyed the environment that Cross Country had.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: My dad played football andgGolf. My mom did cross country, basketball and track and field. My older brother Gavin ran cross country and track and field. My younger brother Caden is currently running cross country and track and field.

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: My 4x800m team medaled and got fifth place at the section meet in 2023.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: My goal time for cross country is 21:30. Right now my personal record is 21:56. During dance season I want to place fourth place or higher at sections. During track I want to qualify for the finals in the 800m. I want to beat my personal record of 2:33 in the 800m.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: I really enjoy watching the University of Minnesota Dance Team. They are all so together and it makes me evaluate my own dance team and myself to see what we need to work on.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: I’m thinking about going to University Of Wisconsin La Crosse (UWL). I’m wanting to major in Physical Therapy- exercise science.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: My favorite class right now is anatomy and physiology.

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: My favorite teacher is Ms Bissen. Everytime I see her she is always smiling and so positive. I really enjoy joking around with her.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: My hobbies include running, dancing, hanging with my friends, skiing, laying out in the sun, playing cards with my grandparents, rollerblading, pickleball, family vacations, jet skiing and many more.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be a physical therapist.

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: My favorite TV show is “Good Luck Charlie.” I’ve watched it many times.

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: An interesting fact about me is when I go to Mexico with my family I love non-alcoholic fruit drinks, and I average around 13 drinks a day.