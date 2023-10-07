Open house anniversary celebration for TOPS MN 979 chapter slated Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Albert Lea Chapter 979 of TOPS will celebrate their 48th anniversary on Thursday. The open house will be part of the regular meeting, which starts with the weigh-in time at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting time of 9:30 a.m. The group meets at the Senior Center in the Skyline Plaza. It’s also a reunion of former members.

The chapter was started on Oct. 12, 1975. TOPS is Take Off Pounds Sensibly, a nonprofit weight loss group that was founded 75 years ago. It now has chapters in all states and Canadian provinces. It’s not a pill or diet or purchased meals, but to choose your own journey toward a healthy lifestyle. Personal weight goals are established, and members encourage you with the weekly weigh-in to get to goal. When goal is reached, one becomes a KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) member. The 979 chapter meetings have programs, contests, prizes, recipes and inspiration.