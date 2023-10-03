Otto Bremer Trust awards 206 grants totaling $17.3 million; 2 Albert Lea organizations included Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The Otto Bremer Trust awarded more than $17.3 million in grants and program-related investments in August and September.

“Our responsive approach to grantmaking is informed by our awareness of regional issues and the effective programs that address them,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. “The result is grants for a wide range of programs addressing housing, food security and hunger, wellness and health care, literacy, youth programs and workforce training.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places and opportunities in its region.

Two Albert Lea organizations were amongst those in southern Minnesota to be awarded grants:

• Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, $15,000: To provide supplemental food support for children in Albert Lea.

• YMCA of Albert Lea, $100,000: For capital renovations and repairs to provide community wellness programs in Albert Lea.