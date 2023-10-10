Person out money after scam for dog and other reports Published 8:33 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Police received a report at 9:12 a.m. Monday of a person who was scammed out of money after attempting to buy a dog off of Facebook. The Venmo account attached to the transaction was deleted after the payment was made.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Monday of $375 in merchandise that had been stolen at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave., on Saturday.

Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Monday of a theft that had happened the day before at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The estimated loss was $55.

Two frames and two pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen at 5:05 p.m. Monday from the Mayo Clinic Eye Clinic, 404 Fountain St. Estimated value was $634.