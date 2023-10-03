Pets rescued from house during kitchen fire
Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 10:50 a.m. Monday at 535 Euclid Ave.
According to the fire department, law enforcement and fire crews found smoke coming from the home with a fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters entered the house to extinguish the fire and rescue pets that were still in the home. All pets were found and in good health. The fire was kept to the kitchen area but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.
The cause of the fire was due to items left on the stove, according to a press release. Damage is estimated at $10,000, and no injuries were reported. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue reminded residents that the stove and oven are not a place of storage, even temporarily. They can be accidentally turned on by something as simple as getting bumped.
Kitchen fires are still the leading cause of home fires in the U.S.