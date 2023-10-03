Pets rescued from house during kitchen fire

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 10:50 a.m. Monday at 535 Euclid Ave.

According to the fire department, law enforcement and fire crews found smoke coming from the home with a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters entered the house to extinguish the fire and rescue pets that were still in the home. All pets were found and in good health. The fire was kept to the kitchen area but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.