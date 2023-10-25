President Biden coming to Minnesota next Wednesday

Published 9:32 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Minnesota Public Radio

President Biden speaks at Cummins Power Generation Factory April 3 in Fridley, as part of his Investing in America tour, highlighting his administration’s economic agenda and job growth, major private sector investments, and Made in America manufacturing and clean energy boom. Kerem Yücel/MPR News

By Dana Ferguson, Minnesota Public Radio News

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Minnesota next week, the White House announced Tuesday.

The president is expected to visit the state on Wednesday. Additional details about his trip were not immediately made available.

Biden last traveled to Minnesota in April to promote clean energy investments included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

His visit comes as the president attempts to convince Congress to approve a $100 billion funding package that would direct aid to Israel and Ukraine.

The visit will also occur just days after Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips is expected to launch his presidential bid, and on the day before the first hearing on whether former President Donald Trump can appear on Minnesota’s 2024 ballot.

