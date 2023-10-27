Quilts of Valor given to 5 more veterans

Published 4:52 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Submitted

Five more veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor Oct. 20 during a ceremony at the Albert Lea American Legion. Included were, from left, Thomas Lenort, Gary Anderson, Gene Lysne, William Danielsen and Bernard VanVooren. Provided

