Residents encouraged to display green lights next month for vets Published 9:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Ayanna Eckblad

As Veterans Day draws closer, Freeborn County citizens are encouraged to participate in the collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about resources that are available at the federal, state and county levels to assist them and their families.

From Nov. 6 to 12, county buildings will be illuminated with green lights to show support for local veterans. Citizens are also encouraged to display green lights in their homes and businesses. Put simply, it is “a way for people to show their support for veterans in an (easy) to display way,” said Jeff Dahlen, Freeborn County veterans service officer.

Dahlen, a veteran himself, explained what the event meant to him when Freeborn County participated last year.

“I know it means a lot to me in the fact that I can drive around and see a complete stranger having a green light in their house or on their house and, you know, it’s their way of saying that people are out there looking for you or thankful for what you did,” he said.

U.S. veterans face a variety of challenges as they transition to civilian life.

“They’ve spent their last years in service being directed with a lot of motivation and task and purpose … Now they have to make all their own decisions and have the freedoms to do other things,” he said.

Dahlen explained that one specific concern for veterans is making friends and communicating with people who do not share the same life experiences they do.

Operation Green Light’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, and Dahlen said he saw how powerful it was.

“I’ve had a lot of veterans last year that said it was amazing, literally amazing, to see all the green lights and all the support that’s out there,” he said.

He also considers those who have not said anything, but were impacted nonetheless.

“Maybe that green light was enough to say, ‘You know what, someone’s thanking me for my service,’” he said.

More information and resources regarding Operation Green Light can be found at https://www.naco.org/program/operation-green-light-veterans. Participants can also share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Maybe you displaying the green light and a veteran seeing it will be the difference between a positive or negative future for that veteran,” Dahlen said. “Be the one that makes a difference; show veterans that we care.”