Riverland kicks off 2023-24 season With ‘Urinetown, The Musical’ Published 3:39 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Riverland Community College begins its 2023-2024 theatre season with the hilarious comedy “Urinetown, The Musical.”

Set in a city resembling Gotham, a severe water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government ban on private toilets. Citizens are now required to use public facilities controlled by a single profit-driven company. Amidst this, a hero emerges to lead a revolution for freedom. This musical, which won three Tony Awards, satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and even musical theater itself.

Mark Hollmann composed the music and lyrics, while Greg Kotis wrote the book and lyrics. Lindsey Duoos Williams directs the production, with John Deyo handling technical direction, Brian Johnson leads the musical direction and Marny Rohr is the choreographer. The costumes are by Jennifer Wiebrand and Carley Carranza, and Maxwell Liverseed is the stage manager.

Email newsletter signup

The cast includes Ethan Brandt (Dr. Billeaux), Emma Brekke (Mrs. Millenium), Maggie Bremner (Hot Blades Harry), Elaine Chumba (Molly Silly Socks), Ellen Ekins (Soupy Sue), Sariah Echols (UGC Executive), Jadon Fimon (Tiny Tom), Ian Gearhart (Robby the Stockfish), Jake Gustine (Officer Lockstock), Katie Hunerdosse (Josephine Strong), Lucas Johnson (Officer Barrel), Travis Kasper (Bobby Strong), Dick McIntosh (Old Man Strong/UGC Executive), Adrian Ojambo (Billy Boy Bill), Tehya Orr (Hope Cladwell), Kaye Perry (Penelope Pennywise), Celeste Rose (Lady Sophia Poupins), Caden Strampe (Mr. McQueen), Moyra Voigt (UGC Executive), Patrick Voigt (Senator Fipp), Hannah Zerke (Little Sally) and James Zschunke (Caldwell B. Cladwell).

“Urinetown is, without a doubt, one of the funniest musicals I have ever seen,” Williams said. “It is so inventive, clever and silly, while also delivering a really thought-provoking message about the consequences of the decisions that we, as a society, make. The show is non-stop entertainment, but I hope that audience will leave thinking about the themes that it addresses. We have an all-star cast that includes some newcomers to the Riverland Theatre stage who will knock people’s socks off.”

Catch “Urinetown, The Musical” at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin campus.

Individual tickets to “Urinetown” are $16 and are currently available online at www.riverland.edu/tickets. On-campus in-person sales will be available in the theater lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students with valid IDs receive two free tickets. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.