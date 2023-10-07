Robin Gudal: Friends are a major blessing in life Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“The trees are about to show us just how beautiful change can be.” — Unknown

Years ago it was on my wish list to go up north for the changing of the colors. Greggy and I planned for a year to do so. It was a much-anticipated trip, and it didn’t disappoint. One thing I learned, however, is that the beauty I was so anticipating was also all around me right here in southern Minnesota, just maybe on a smaller scale. There are several breathtaking trees in our sweet community. Have you ever had your eyes so set on “that” you almost miss the “here”?

Email newsletter signup

I have been counting my blessings lately as I lean-in my friendships. To those who call me a friend, I appreciate you! I am encouraged, learn, grow and am challenged by you. I am a better person because of who you are! Thank you!

Kind words are like honey — sweet to the soul and healthy for the body. — Proverbs 16:24 (NLT)

The heartfelt counsel of a friend is as sweet as perfume and incense. — Proverbs 27:9 (NLT)

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. — Proverbs 17:17 (NIV)

Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. — Ecclesiastes 4:12 (NIV)

Friendship is a chain of gold. Shaped in God’s all-perfect mold. Each link a smile, a laugh, a tear. A grip of the hand, a word of cheer. As steadfast as the ages roll. Binding closer soul to soul, no matter how far or heavy the load. Sweet is the journey on Friendship’s Road. — J.B. Downie poem titled “Friendship’s Road.”

I have for many years been encouraged by this age-old advice.

As a young girl I remember the secret to remembering how to spell friendship was to remember to the “end.” Thank you to all my friends! You make my life more vibrant, beautiful and joyful. To my best friend in the world, Greggy, I love you!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.