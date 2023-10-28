Robin Gudal: Pause and wait upon the Lord Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Angels watching over me, every move I make, Angels watching over me.” — “Angels,” Amy Grant

Many years ago, Greggy raised quarter horses, crop farmed and helped on the home Gudal dairy farm. We had been married almost three years; I was pregnant with our son Isaac. We were traveling and had a stud in the trailer, he kept asking me if the horse looked safe. Mind you, I was a Bricelyn’ite town gal, and I knew nothing about horses. I thought it strange to keep looking over my shoulder to make sure no doors on trailer were open — until one was! Oh my!

Email newsletter signup

Pulling onto a frontage road, we ran through a field trying to catch the happy-to-be-loose stud. My movie clip memory, though likely not accurate, is of a young pregnant gal running through golden fields, long blondish flowing hair, helping her strapping, handsome, cowboy-hat wearing man. Oh wait; I was exhausted, not appropriately dressed to be chasing a stud or my husband through a field and exactly what we were going to do once we caught him? I believe annoyance quickly settled in.

Greggy did catch him. I likely was many strides behind. Back into the trailer that horse went, and we continued to travel towards home. We came upon the worst accident I have ever witnessed soon upon our travels. The first thought that came to my mind: Had that stud not escaped, likely we would have been at that intersection. Instantly I prayed for all involved and thanked Jesus for our safety. That moment of our young lives being spared has played over and over in my mind; Jesus had more for us to do!

“I chose you.” — John 15:16. Keep these words as a wonderful reminder in your theology. It is not that you have gotten God, but that he has gotten you. My utmost for his highest.” — Oswald Chambers

A split moment.

I was distracted in my mind leaving the driveway, but for a fragmented millisecond I paused. As I looked up, a big truck whooshed by my car ready to pull out.

In this hurried world, we often forget to pause. Breathe. Be silent. Wait.

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. — Isaiah 40:31, King James

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.