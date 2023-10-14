Robin Gudal: Sometimes harsh truth is what we need Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I recently sent an eight-worded text to someone I love dearly: “Just a reminder, you are awesome and loved.” It was quick and short; I was running errands, but this person came to mind, so I said a prayer and thought maybe they just needed to know how amazing and loved they were.

It was followed in part by this: “You are one of the most encouraging people I have ever met!” It went on to encourage me way beyond my eight-word encouragement to them.

Email newsletter signup

Then like a wave I was hit with: You are such a Debbie Downer! Six words spoken to me a good handful of years ago that slapped me in the face like a cold, bitter wind. I was offended, hurt and left bewildered.

Everyone makes mistakes. Until we fully grasp this concept, we will continue going through life looking for change but finding none. It’s time to let go of your regrets. Use your mistakes as a teaching tool. God trusted you with your mess so you can impact others with his message. You’re only stuck if you stop moving. — “You Gotta Get up,” Kimberly Jones

The Debbie Downer comment bothered me deeply, I am now so thankful to that person who spoke the truth (in that moment) to me. You see, I was in a crisis space in my life and, yes, I was Debbie Downer, only I didn’t see it. It’s OK for us to have to look in the mirror, as hard as it is. I desire to become a better version of me every day and this was a hard, harsh truth I needed to hear.

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” — Proverbs 27:17, NIV

An offense is a choice. I can learn, grow and move forward even if the delivery of such truth is presented in less than love. This is an important lesson I’ve been learning. I want to encourage you strongly if you are dealing with offenses in your life, please purchase the book “Unoffendable” by Brant Hansen. It’s a game changer.

“We can decide not to be offended. We can’t be agents of healing in people’s lives unless we’re ready to bear their wounds for them and from them. See the person you know they were or could be. Ministry means to choose to be unoffendable. Choosing this out of love is a ministry to others. Maybe I’m growing up. Maybe that’s what obedience looks like.” — “Unoffendable” by Brant Hansen

Let’s be: Encouraging Eunice’s (Edward’s), Happy Hazel’s (Henry’s), Uplifting Uni’s (Urwin’s), Blessing Betsy’s (Brad’s) — Jesus-loving individuals!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.