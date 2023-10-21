Robin Gudal: We all have been chosen by God Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“Where would I be but for the love of God? How could it be, I’m living with an infinite worth, and the one I thought I’d choose had really chosen me first.” — “For the Love of God” by Andrew Ripp

We recently had a large family gathering with people flying in from seven different states and drivers from Wisconsin and Minnesota. All the grandchildren made this special time a priority and attended. At the height we had over 32 of us, including some great-grands!

Part of this special event was a time of remembrance for Greggy’s father, Andy, who passed away several years ago. Many family members were not able to come home so as we gathered at the cemetery with roses in hand for the grandchildren, we shared memories. Our eldest son, a “Chosen” (our endearing name for the foster kids who became a permanent part of the Gudal clan) toting black fingernails, a long gray goatee, tattooed body and a chest proudly sticking out as he is a Gudal (he changed his name) shared. At the time we all laughed at it, but as I pondered more, I realized the beauty and now it is a cherished moment.

He started out by sharing, “Well the Gudals seem to collect strays!” … Andy’s brother was his cousin. Of the four Gudal boys (Greggy the eldest), most have collected others into their family. We have chosen foster kids, stepchildren, bonus-kids, one we’ve just added and claim, and now it’s flowed into the second generation as we added another past foster kid as a grandchild’s spouse. Not to brag, but we have a pretty amazing, diverse, kind, loving, giving family! We are also a little messy, and as I told one person recently, I love our messy family!

…and the one I thought I’d choose had really chosen me first.

I pray you will count your blessings, even if they are messy, pray for your loved ones and be an example of Jesus’ love in this hard and tough world.

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. — Jeremiah 1:5(a)NIV

We are chosen!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.