Ronald S. Gayken, 75 year old resident of Pine River, MN passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Good Sam – Pine River Care Center in Pine River, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley, MN with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday at the Motley Free Methodist Church. Military honors provided by the Motley American Legion. Caring for Ronald and his family is the Taylor Funeral Home in Staples, MN. 218-829-3581 /www.halvorsonjohnson.com Ronald was born on January 5, 1948 in Albert Lea, MN to the late Kenneth and Lois (Bonnerup) Gayken. He attended school and graduated from Glenville High School. After graduation he enlisted into the US Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged. He was employed for over 40 years as a supervisor in a margarine manufacturing plant. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. Ronald was a very family centered man; his daughter Darcie was his pride and joy along with her children Oliver and Emma. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Ronald is survived by daughter, Darcie (Jeremy) Dauer of Motley, MN; siblings, Richard (Julie) Gayken of St. Cloud, MN, Mark (Marcia) Gayken of Albert Lea, MN and Pam Haayer of Forest Lake, MN; grandchildren, Oliver and Emma Dauer; and former wife & close friend, Sherrie Gayken of Backus, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lois Gayken; sister-in-law, Janene Gayken; brother-in-law, Herm Haayer and niece, Jessica Gayken.