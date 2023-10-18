Sarah Stultz: Downtown Albert Lea is a true treasure Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Seventeen years ago when I moved to Albert Lea, the downtown was not what it is today. There were more empty storefronts, and most if not all of the upper floors of the buildings were unused.

But being a lover of old things and some beautiful architecture, I recognized the potential — of what used to be there and that with some dedicated people could be there again.

Within my first year or two of working at the Tribune, I remember doing a story about exterior renovations that were happening at the crowning jewel in the downtown — the former Freeborn National Bank building.

It was at that time that I toured that building for the first time and saw the grandeur of what that space once was. Even though it was in rough condition at that time, it was remarkable and beautiful all the same. It quickly became my favorite building downtown, and ever since I’ve waited with anticipation to see the time come for someone to bring new life to it again.

I, just like everybody else in the community, would get my hopes up each time a proposal came around for the space, only to find out later it wasn’t going to work out and my hopes were crushed.

During this same time I did a story with a former Tribune photographer about unused upstairs spaces in Albert Lea’s downtown. I was fascinated again to be able to go into numerous buildings and view those spaces — to see what had been, what was sitting there untouched at the time and imagine what could be again someday with a little money, vision and hard work.

At that time it was sad to see how many of the upper floors in the buildings were not being used.

In the years since — much to my delight — the downtown has begun a transformation.

I believe it started when the city implemented the new streetscape project, and it has continued in the years since.

Little by little, buildings are getting renovated. More people are living downtown and it is becoming a place people want to be. The streets look more inviting, and more of the spaces are filled.

It is exciting, whether you personally like what the uses of the buildings are or not, and I am thrilled to see the buildings be put back to use one by one.

Now, a new project is again underway in the historic bank building, and I’m sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to see what it is going to look like when it is complete.

Thanks to all who are taking time and resources to invest in the downtown. Whether it’s the bank building or a smaller building on the edge of downtown, it is in the heart of Albert Lea, and it’s good to see that heartbeat getting stronger.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.