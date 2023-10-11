Sarah Stultz: In January we’d be happy if it reached 30 Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

As I glanced at the National Weather Service this evening, I noticed we were in another frost advisory.

In a matter of a week or two we’ve gone from not just warm — but hot — temperatures to temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the afternoons and 30s in the early mornings.

I’ll be honest, I enjoy the cool, crisp mornings and the comfortable temperatures by afternoon. I enjoy wearing layers, so this time of year is right up my alley.

Every year at this time, however, during what always is a shorter than desired fall season, my mind begins snowballing. While I should be taking full advantage of the winter season, I know soon enough that what was the low this week will be the high in a few more weeks.

Then the snow will fly, and then by January it’ll be so cold that it’d feel like a heat wave if we made it to 30 degrees.

There’s a huge difference between above zero and below zero temperatures — not to mention above freezing.

It’s funny how different 30 degrees in October feels compared to 30 degrees in January.

I have been in Minnesota now 17 years, and I just still cannot get used to the winters around here.

I’ll admit the winters in the last few years have been rather mild, which I appreciate, and it seems as if there was more snow and colder temperatures the first few years I moved to the state.

Though I’m not a fan of snow and blizzards and even outdoor activities in the winter, I’ve learned that like all things in life, attitude is everything.

Is my cup half empty or half full?

If we didn’t experience the cold, we wouldn’t be as grateful for the spring.

While winters may be colder than I would prefer in Minnesota, it’s also important to remember the good things that rise out of winter.

Winter is a beautiful time of year with snow on the trees — not to mention there are no bugs!

Don’t start thinking ahead too much and get out there and enjoy this beautiful fall weather. Remember, it’s all about perspective.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.