Scholarships in memory of Ben Bushlack awarded Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The Ben Bushlack Scholarship was awarded to two St. Casimir’s School students Oct. 17 at St. Casimir Church in Wells.

Bushlack’s family and friends offer this memorial scholarship to students who exhibit the qualities that represent Ben’s infectious personality, including his strong, faith-filled life, the giving of self to others and his love of the educational environment.

According to a press release, he was the perfect example of how people must face adversities in life in an enthusiastic, optimistic and unselfish manner.

His family chose his former teacher, Linda Raimann, to present this year’s awards. In doing so, she stated, “The Lord gave Ben so many special blessings that continue to live on in the lives of those he touched, and I am blessed to be one of them. Ben was a friend to everyone — young and old alike. He was always there to offer a helping hand and occasionally get into a bit of mischief himself! When we have the love of Jesus, Jesus will use us to be a blessing to others, even when things get difficult. Ben had that love.”

Raimann went on to present the awards saying, “The first award goes to a young lady whom I have seen grow in her faith through the years and now also as an altar server. I watched her one Sunday skipping down the aisle with a big smile on her face as she headed to the altar to serve. It made me smile, and I am sure Jesus smiled, too! I have seen her thoughtfulness in helping others in school, in her classroom and with her family. I am very honored to award the first scholarship to Abby Chirpich.”

“The second Ben Bushlack award goes to a young gentleman that I have had the opportunity to watch grow into a young man of faith. One whose words and actions, enthusiasm and effort reflect the kind of person he is — responsible and helpful. When I first met this young man, he would speak with love and pride for his family. Family is very important to him. I often see him proudly serving at Sunday Mass. Ben’s second award goes to Calvin Jewison.”

Abby is the daughter of Kyle and Wendy Chirpich and Calvin is the son of Nicholas and Laura Jewison. The Ben Bushlack Scholarship award comes with a financial gift that is applied to the selected student’s family tuition at St. Casimir’s School.