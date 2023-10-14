Scoreboard: Oct. 13, 2023
Published 7:29 pm Friday, October 13, 2023
Upcoming area prep schedule
TODAY
Volleyball: Albert Lea at Apple Valley, 5 p.m. (tournament)
Alden-Conger at Goodhue, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)
Lake Mills at Algona, 9 a.m. (tournament)
Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Alden-Conger at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Nicollet, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Rockford, 7 p.m. (regionals)
Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m. (conference)
TUESDAY
Volleyball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
United South Central at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Randolph at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Girls swim and dive: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 3:25 p.m. (conference)
Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Rochester Athletic Club, TBD (sections)
WEDNESDAY
Football: Albert Lea at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.
United South Central at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Northwood-Kensett regionals
Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (regionals)
Thursday’s results
Football
NRHEG 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6 (OT)
NR 0 0 0 6 (6) – 12
JWP 6 0 0 0 (0) – 6
NRHEG stats:
PASSING: Alden Dobberstein 1/4-11 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Boys soccer
Tri-City United 6, Albert Lea 0 (sections)
Girls soccer
Albert Lea 4, Mankato Loyola 0 (sections)
Albert Lea stats: Sydney Kolker 1 goal; London Bergland 1 goal, 1 assist; Evelyn Ravenhorst 1 goal; Haley Austinson 1 goal, 2 assists; Aliyah Heideman 1 assist; Maria Clarey 1 assist
Tuesday’s results
Boys cross country
Albert Lea at Austin
Team standings
1. Winona 25
2. Lake City 79
3. RAACHE 98
4. Albert Lea 118
5. GMLOS 137
Albert Lea individuals
2. Isaiah McGaffey, 16:50.89
10. Andrew Tscholl, 17:28.04
32. Caden Hanke, 18:56.30
36. Noah McGaffey, 19:09.72
38. Jacob Miller, 19:14.13
Girls cross country
Albert Lea at Austin
Team standings
1. Lake City 63
2. Austin 83
3. Winona 86
4. Byron 87
5. Albert Lea 133
Albert Lea individuals
6. Elle Schulz, 20:18.37
13. Alizay Kratz, 21:16.92
30. Mya Hanke, 22:25.23
36. Lola Hansen, 22:46.16
48. Ila Bolinger, 24:28.26
Girls swim and dive
Mankato West 85, Albert Lea 68
Albert Lea highlights
200-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, second
100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first
100-yard butterfly: Hatty Adams, second
100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming, second
400-yard freestyle relay: Hatty Adams, Erin Boorsma, Hailey Deming, Emery Brouwers, first
Oct. 5 results
Boys cross country
NRHEG at Waseca Invitational
NRHEG individual results
4. Devon Nelton, 18:32
5. Jacob Karl, 18:36
26. Jackson McGannon, 21:10
33. Owen Flatland, 25:12
Girls cross country
NRHEG at Waseca Invitational
NRHEG individual results
8. Julieann Wobbrock, 21:12
33. Annabelle Petsinger, 25:06
40. Madison Corkill, 27:33
44. Amelia Duryee, 32:00