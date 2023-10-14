Scoreboard: Oct. 13, 2023 Published 7:29 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Apple Valley, 5 p.m. (tournament)

Alden-Conger at Goodhue, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)

Lake Mills at Algona, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Volleyball: Alden-Conger at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Nicollet, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford, 7 p.m. (regionals)

Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m. (conference)

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 3:25 p.m. (conference)

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Rochester Athletic Club, TBD (sections)

WEDNESDAY

Football: Albert Lea at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Northwood-Kensett regionals

Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (regionals)

Thursday’s results

Football

NRHEG 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6 (OT)

NR 0 0 0 6 (6) – 12

JWP 6 0 0 0 (0) – 6

NRHEG stats:

PASSING: Alden Dobberstein 1/4-11 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Boys soccer

Tri-City United 6, Albert Lea 0 (sections)

Girls soccer

Albert Lea 4, Mankato Loyola 0 (sections)

Albert Lea stats: Sydney Kolker 1 goal; London Bergland 1 goal, 1 assist; Evelyn Ravenhorst 1 goal; Haley Austinson 1 goal, 2 assists; Aliyah Heideman 1 assist; Maria Clarey 1 assist

Tuesday’s results

Boys cross country

Albert Lea at Austin

Team standings

1. Winona 25

2. Lake City 79

3. RAACHE 98

4. Albert Lea 118

5. GMLOS 137

Albert Lea individuals

2. Isaiah McGaffey, 16:50.89

10. Andrew Tscholl, 17:28.04

32. Caden Hanke, 18:56.30

36. Noah McGaffey, 19:09.72

38. Jacob Miller, 19:14.13

Girls cross country

Albert Lea at Austin

Team standings

1. Lake City 63

2. Austin 83

3. Winona 86

4. Byron 87

5. Albert Lea 133

Albert Lea individuals

6. Elle Schulz, 20:18.37

13. Alizay Kratz, 21:16.92

30. Mya Hanke, 22:25.23

36. Lola Hansen, 22:46.16

48. Ila Bolinger, 24:28.26

Girls swim and dive

Mankato West 85, Albert Lea 68

Albert Lea highlights

200-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, second

100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

100-yard butterfly: Hatty Adams, second

100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming, second

400-yard freestyle relay: Hatty Adams, Erin Boorsma, Hailey Deming, Emery Brouwers, first

Oct. 5 results

Boys cross country

NRHEG at Waseca Invitational

NRHEG individual results

4. Devon Nelton, 18:32

5. Jacob Karl, 18:36

26. Jackson McGannon, 21:10

33. Owen Flatland, 25:12

Girls cross country

NRHEG at Waseca Invitational

NRHEG individual results

8. Julieann Wobbrock, 21:12

33. Annabelle Petsinger, 25:06

40. Madison Corkill, 27:33

44. Amelia Duryee, 32:00