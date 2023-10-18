Scoreboard: Oct. 18
Published 9:30 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Upcoming area prep schedule
TODAY
Football: Albert Lea at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.
United South Central at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (regionals)
THURSDAY
Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Central Springs, 4 p.m. (state qualifying meet)
FRIDAY
Football: Lake Mills playoffs
Monday’s results
Volleyball
Alden-Conger 3, Randolph 0
Alden-Conger def. Randolph 25-6, 25-12, 25-14
Boys cross country
NRHEG at Blooming Prairie
NRHEG individuals
1. Devon Nelton, 18:49
3. Jacob Karl, 19:00
23. Jackson McGannon, 22:26
42. Owen Flatland, 25:01
Girls cross country
NRHEG at Blooming Prairie
NRHEG individuals
3. Julieann Wobbrock, 21:57
18. Ella Jeno, 24:26
25. Holly Bartness, 25:18
32. Annabelle Petsinger, 25:57
42. Madison Corkill, 27:51
Friday’s results
Volleyball
Hayfield 3, United South Central 2
Hayfield def. United South Central 21-25, 25-20, 25-7, 17-25, 15-5
United South Central stats: Kiera Schultz 14 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks, 3 aces; Kendal Harpestad 14 kills, 19 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Madison Passer 8 kills, 10 digs; Chloe Bullerman 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Liz Meyer 1 kill; Jaelyn Stangler 1 kill, 1 block; Chloe Lutteke 1 kill, 13 digs; McKenzie Roberts 4 digs; Bella Murphey 2 digs; Karly Koehler 1 dig, 2 aces; Macy Sonnek 1 dig; Riley Getchell 1 dig; Atoinette Dickson 2 digs
Maple River 3, NRHEG 1
Maple River def. NRHEG 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 22-25
NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 12 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Izzy Stadheim 4 digs; Elsie Schultz 6 digs; Tayler Schmidt 12 kills, 4 blocks, 18 digs; Hallie Schultz 36 assists, 9 blocks, 13 digs; Keira Lenort 1 kill, 12 blocks; Madi Murray 7 kills, 13 blocks, 1 dig; Chloe Stork 3 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Faith Nielsen 1 kill, 22 digs
Alden-Conger 3, Cleveland 1
Alden-Conger def. Cleveland 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Thursday’s results
Boys cross country
United South Central/Alden-Conger at No Frills Invitational
USC/AC individuals
12. Laiken Farris, 21:35
16. Joshua Brooks, 22:07
18. Riley Krohnberg, 22:35
21. Isaac Hartman, 22:56
Girls cross country
United South Central/Alden-Conger at No Frills Invitational
USC/AC individuals
4. Alexis Guenther, 23:14
14. Danika Diekmann, 25:11
17. Clare Kruse, 25:38
19. Emma Johnson, 25:58
25. Kayla Thunstedt, 27:23