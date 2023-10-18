Scoreboard: Oct. 18 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Football: Albert Lea at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Central Springs at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (regionals)

THURSDAY

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Central Springs, 4 p.m. (state qualifying meet)

FRIDAY

Football: Lake Mills playoffs

Monday’s results

Volleyball

Alden-Conger 3, Randolph 0

Alden-Conger def. Randolph 25-6, 25-12, 25-14

Boys cross country

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie

NRHEG individuals

1. Devon Nelton, 18:49

3. Jacob Karl, 19:00

23. Jackson McGannon, 22:26

42. Owen Flatland, 25:01

Girls cross country

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie

NRHEG individuals

3. Julieann Wobbrock, 21:57

18. Ella Jeno, 24:26

25. Holly Bartness, 25:18

32. Annabelle Petsinger, 25:57

42. Madison Corkill, 27:51

Friday’s results

Volleyball

Hayfield 3, United South Central 2

Hayfield def. United South Central 21-25, 25-20, 25-7, 17-25, 15-5

United South Central stats: Kiera Schultz 14 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks, 3 aces; Kendal Harpestad 14 kills, 19 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Madison Passer 8 kills, 10 digs; Chloe Bullerman 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Liz Meyer 1 kill; Jaelyn Stangler 1 kill, 1 block; Chloe Lutteke 1 kill, 13 digs; McKenzie Roberts 4 digs; Bella Murphey 2 digs; Karly Koehler 1 dig, 2 aces; Macy Sonnek 1 dig; Riley Getchell 1 dig; Atoinette Dickson 2 digs

Maple River 3, NRHEG 1

Maple River def. NRHEG 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 22-25

NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 12 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Izzy Stadheim 4 digs; Elsie Schultz 6 digs; Tayler Schmidt 12 kills, 4 blocks, 18 digs; Hallie Schultz 36 assists, 9 blocks, 13 digs; Keira Lenort 1 kill, 12 blocks; Madi Murray 7 kills, 13 blocks, 1 dig; Chloe Stork 3 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Faith Nielsen 1 kill, 22 digs

Alden-Conger 3, Cleveland 1

Alden-Conger def. Cleveland 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Thursday’s results

Boys cross country

United South Central/Alden-Conger at No Frills Invitational

USC/AC individuals

12. Laiken Farris, 21:35

16. Joshua Brooks, 22:07

18. Riley Krohnberg, 22:35

21. Isaac Hartman, 22:56

Girls cross country

United South Central/Alden-Conger at No Frills Invitational

USC/AC individuals

4. Alexis Guenther, 23:14

14. Danika Diekmann, 25:11

17. Clare Kruse, 25:38

19. Emma Johnson, 25:58

25. Kayla Thunstedt, 27:23