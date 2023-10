Scoreboard: Oct. 20 Published 4:01 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

MONDAY

Volleyball: Glenville-Emmons at Blooming Prairie, 7 p.m. (sections)

United South Central at Martin County West, 7 p.m. (sections)

Maple River at NRHEG, 7 p.m. (sections)

TUESDAY

Football: Albert Lea at Fairmont, 7 p.m. (sections)

GHEC/Truman at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m. (sections)

St. James at United South Central, 7 p.m. (sections)

Blue Earth Area at NRHEG, 7 p.m. (sections)

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea sections, TBD

Wednesday’s results

Football

NRHEG 27, United South Central 26

NR 0 0 7 20 – 27

USC 6 0 6 14 – 26

NRHEG stats

PASSING: Alden Dobberstein 6/14-153 yards, 3 TD

RUSHING: Alden Dobberstein 9-109 yards; Sam Olson 4-14 yards; Jaylin Raab 8-12 yards, 1 TD

RECEIVING: Jackson Chrz 4-144 yards, 2 TD; George Roessler 1-5 yards; Sam Olson 1-4 yards, 1 TD

United South Central stats

PASSING: Jonathan Martinez 1/3-25 yards

RUSHING: Jonathan Martinez 12-122 yards, 1 TD; Dylan Bonsack 12-67 yards, 2 TD; Byron Getchell 13-63 yards; Blake Bullerman 5-19 yards, 1 TD

RECEIVING: Blake Bullerman 1-25 yards

Tuesday’s results

Volleyball

NRHEG 3, Randolph 0

NRHEG def. Randolph 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 7 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Cam VanMaldeghem 1 block, 1 dig; Izzy Stadheim 6 digs; Elsie Schultz 1 kill, 4 digs; Tayler Schmidt 8 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs; Hallie Schultz 28 assists, 2 kills, 9 blocks, 20 digs; Erin Peterson 2 digs; Keira Lenort 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Madi Murray 6 kills, 9 blocks, 4 digs; Addy Stadheim 2 digs; Chloe Stork 1 block; Faith Nielsen 3 assists, 1 kill, 17 digs

Boys cross country

Albert Lea at Big Nine Conference Meet (12 teams)

Team standings

1. Mankato East 29

2. Northfield 82

3. Winona 105

4. Mankato West 127

5. Owatonna 131

…

10. Albert Lea 256

Albert Lea individuals

13. Isaiah McGaffey, 16:50.6

27. Andrew Tscholl, 17:26.9

64. Caden Hanke, 18:55.0

72. Jacob Miller, 19:30.0

80. Jon Merino Martinez, 20:42.4

Girls cross country

Albert Lea at Big Nine Conference Meet (12 teams)

Team standings

1. Northfield 44

2. Rochester Century 93

3. Owatonna 124

4. Mankato West 131

5. Mankato East 163

…

12. Albert Lea 283

Albert Lea individuals

25. Elle Schulz, 20:51.8

50. Alizay Kratz, 21:54.1

61. Lola Hansen, 22:49.9

69. Mya Hanke, 23:31.1

78. Ila Bolinger, 25:06.4

Girls swim and dive

Mankato East 84, Albert Lea 63

Albert Lea highlights

50-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

500-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, first

100-yard butterfly: Emilie Troster, second

100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming, first

100-yard breaststroke: Kenzie Fields, first

4×100-yard relay: Hatty Adams, Erin Boorsma, Hailey Deming, Emery Brouwers, first

Monday’s results

Boys cross country

United South Central/Alden-Conger at Gopher Conference Meet

United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals

16. Laiken Farris, 21:54

22. Issac Hartman, 22:22

30. Riley Krohnberg, 22:54

35. Joshua Brooks, 23:35

Girls cross country

United South Central/Alden-Conger at Gopher Conference Meet

United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals

17. Alexis Guenther, 24:25

19. Emma Johnson, 24:27

24. Danika Diekmann, 25:14

40. Clare Kruse, 27:18

47. Kayla Thunstedt, 28:52