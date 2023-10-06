Sharon Brace, 81, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Prairie Senior Cottages in New Richland. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 14 at 10AM at the Sojourners Church in Albert Lea with visitation held an hour prior. Pastor Tyler Mykkanen will be officiating.

Sharon was born May 3, 1942 to Kenneth and Mavis Cowden in Rochester. She grew up in Rochester and attended school there for 12 years. She married Richard Holtorf in April 1961. After his passing in August of 1985, she met Donald Brace and they were married on April 17, 1993. She worked for the Mayo healthcare system as an administrative assistant. She also volunteered with the Gift of Life Transplant House and the Mayo Auxiliary Gift shop in Rochester. In her free time, she loved to read, her favorite authors being Danielle Steel and James Patterson. When she wasn’t reading, you could find her in her flower garden, or expanding her cookie jar collection. But most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.

Sharon is survived by her husband Donald Brace; children Bob Holtorf, Jim (Pam) Holtorf, Lauri (Charles) Olson, Don Brace Jr, Sylvia (Dan) Mack, Resa (Trent Jensen) McCrea, Teri (Jimmy) Padgett, Pam (Bennie) Blue, Skip (Mary Ann) McClain, and Michelle Rathel; 30 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Terry (Diana) Cowden; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Holtorf; her parents, Ken and Mavis Cowden; brother Gary in infancy; and granddaughter Carly Olson.

A private family burial will take place on Monday, October 16 in Rochester, MN.