Sibley Elementary principal out on leave Published 6:09 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Albert Lea School District officials over the weekend confirmed Sibley Elementary School Principal Nicky Severtson is out on leave, effective Friday.

Area Learning Center Principal Johanna Thomas will serve in the role of principal for the week. Thomas has had many roles in the district for close to 20 years, with over a decade of building leadership experience.

No other information was given as to the reason for the leave or the duration. The issue was not discussed during the open session of the work session Monday.

Email newsletter signup

The district said it would continue to update the school community.