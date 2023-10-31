Small business season in Albert Lea kicking off Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

As the holiday season approaches, Freeborn County is gearing up for a special Small Business Season from today through Dec. 31.

This annual celebration emphasizes the critical role of small businesses in the community, highlighting the importance of supporting them not only during the holidays but throughout the year, according to the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, and Small Business Season 2023 serves as a reminder of the incredible impact they have on our community,” a press release states. “The season encourages residents to shop locally, dine at neighborhood restaurants and invest in the wide array of small businesses that bring life and character to Albert Lea and the greater Freeborn County area.”

Email newsletter signup

In the spirit of holiday cheer, Small Business Season will feature a host of events, promotions and community initiatives. From festive storefront displays to seasonal specials, shoppers will find a warm and welcoming environment to explore, discover unique gifts and enjoy the charm of local businesses.

This year, Small Business Season goes beyond holiday shopping, highlighting the year-round significance of supporting small businesses. These enterprises are not just the providers of goods and services; they are integral to the fabric of the community, creating jobs, fostering innovation and contributing to the overall well-being of Albert Lea and Freeborn County.

Shari Sprague, executive director of Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, underlines the importance of Small Business Season: “Small businesses are the heart of our community. Small Business Season is an opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our local economy. By supporting small businesses, we ensure our community remains vibrant and thriving.”

During Small Business Season, residents are encouraged to embrace the warmth and personal touch that local businesses offer. Whether it’s a cozy cup of coffee, a handmade gift or a delicious meal, small businesses provide experiences that can’t be replicated by larger chains. By choosing to shop local, residents are not only investing in the local economy but also supporting their friends and neighbors.

Small Business Season is a reminder that shopping local is a choice with lasting impact. Small businesses are central to the community’s identity, and their success is a collective achievement. The initiative brings together residents, entrepreneurs and community leaders to celebrate the local businesses that make Albert Lea and Freeborn County unique.

Tag local and win while supporting local businesses

Starting today, the chamber is launching a special contest. All people need to do is tag a local business on the chamber’s daily Facebook posts throughout the month and automatically be entered into a drawing to win $100 in Chamber Bucks.

Every comment equals one entry, and the more people engage and promote their favorites, the greater their chances of winning.The winner will be drawn and posted to the chamber Facebook page on Dec. 1.

This contest is all about celebrating the vibrant community, fostering connections and supporting local businesses. Participation not only gets people a chance at the prize but also makes a positive impact on local businesses.