Sports Memories: Tigers take homecoming game 50 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea Tigers football team played their last home game of the season and were defeated 28-7 by Rochester Century. Cody Hansen’s touchdown pass to Matt Tiegs in the fourth quarter was the lone score for the Tigers.

Riley Worth rolled a 461 to take first place for the week in the Educators Men’s Bowling League at Holiday Lanes. Kristin Shanahan rolled a 455 to take top honors in the Women’s League.

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team advanced to their fourth straight section final with a 2-0 win over Mankato East. Taylor Friehl and Sophie Miller scored for the Tigers, who were 14-4-2 under coach Rick Barnhill.

The Albert Lea Tigers volleyball team saw its regular season come to a close with a 3-0 loss to Rochester John Marshall. Caylee Tennis had eight set assists for the Tigers in the loss.

20 years

The Albert Lea Tigers football team traveled to Austin and fell to the undefeated Austin Packers 28-14. Ryan Truesdell and Brandon Klukow each ran for touchdowns for the Tigers.

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team opened section play with a 4-0 win over Willmar at Hammer Field. Amy Marka scored two goals for the Tigers with Jerri Mondeel and Laura Hillman each adding one.

The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team won their section opener 2-0 over Glencoe-Silver Lake at Hammer Field. Jeremy Jacobson and Jake Clark scored for the Tigers, who were set to play Northfield in the semi-final round.

In their final regular season match of the season, the Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team picked up their first home win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Rochester John Marshall. Danielle Rankin had 1 block, 8 kills and 1 ace for the Tigers.

50 years

In a look back at Albert Lea Tigers football, Mike Pappas (1969-1970) was the all-time scoring leader with 126 points including 90 in his senior year. The career rushing leader was Mel Stensrud (1961-1963) who rushed for 1772 yards.

Len Stanek was named president of the Albert Lea Adult Hockey Association.

The Albert Lea Tigers cross country team went to 6-3 on the year with an 18-43 win over Winona. Jim Johnson paced the Tigers, running the Brookside course in a time of 16:43.

The Minnesota North Stars announced they had signed veterans Danny Grant and Jude Druin to long-term contracts.

Vida Blue was facing off against Jim Palmer as the Oakland A’s were opening the American League playoffs against the Baltimore Orioles.

A full house for homecoming saw the Albert Lea Tigers defeat Mankato West 35-14 at Hammer Field. Mike Curray rushed for three touchdowns and 160 yards to lead the Tigers.

Albert Lea graduate Jay Gustafson threw for 280 yards as North Dakota defeated Morningside College 43-7 in North Central Conference football action.

Football history

In a football game played in 1928 between Albert Lea and Austin at the lower Abbott Field, ‘Fat’ Nelson’s 105-yard kick from a snow bank kept Austin from scoring on the Tigers.