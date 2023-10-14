Sports Memories: Tigers take homecoming game 50 years ago
Published 8:51 pm Friday, October 13, 2023
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
15 years
- The Albert Lea Tigers football team played their last home game of the season and were defeated 28-7 by Rochester Century. Cody Hansen’s touchdown pass to Matt Tiegs in the fourth quarter was the lone score for the Tigers.
- Riley Worth rolled a 461 to take first place for the week in the Educators Men’s Bowling League at Holiday Lanes. Kristin Shanahan rolled a 455 to take top honors in the Women’s League.
- The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team advanced to their fourth straight section final with a 2-0 win over Mankato East. Taylor Friehl and Sophie Miller scored for the Tigers, who were 14-4-2 under coach Rick Barnhill.
- The Albert Lea Tigers volleyball team saw its regular season come to a close with a 3-0 loss to Rochester John Marshall. Caylee Tennis had eight set assists for the Tigers in the loss.
20 years
- The Albert Lea Tigers football team traveled to Austin and fell to the undefeated Austin Packers 28-14. Ryan Truesdell and Brandon Klukow each ran for touchdowns for the Tigers.
- The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team opened section play with a 4-0 win over Willmar at Hammer Field. Amy Marka scored two goals for the Tigers with Jerri Mondeel and Laura Hillman each adding one.
- The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team won their section opener 2-0 over Glencoe-Silver Lake at Hammer Field. Jeremy Jacobson and Jake Clark scored for the Tigers, who were set to play Northfield in the semi-final round.
- In their final regular season match of the season, the Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team picked up their first home win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Rochester John Marshall. Danielle Rankin had 1 block, 8 kills and 1 ace for the Tigers.
50 years
- In a look back at Albert Lea Tigers football, Mike Pappas (1969-1970) was the all-time scoring leader with 126 points including 90 in his senior year. The career rushing leader was Mel Stensrud (1961-1963) who rushed for 1772 yards.
- Len Stanek was named president of the Albert Lea Adult Hockey Association.
- The Albert Lea Tigers cross country team went to 6-3 on the year with an 18-43 win over Winona. Jim Johnson paced the Tigers, running the Brookside course in a time of 16:43.
- The Minnesota North Stars announced they had signed veterans Danny Grant and Jude Druin to long-term contracts.
- Vida Blue was facing off against Jim Palmer as the Oakland A’s were opening the American League playoffs against the Baltimore Orioles.
- A full house for homecoming saw the Albert Lea Tigers defeat Mankato West 35-14 at Hammer Field. Mike Curray rushed for three touchdowns and 160 yards to lead the Tigers.
- Albert Lea graduate Jay Gustafson threw for 280 yards as North Dakota defeated Morningside College 43-7 in North Central Conference football action.
Football history
In a football game played in 1928 between Albert Lea and Austin at the lower Abbott Field, ‘Fat’ Nelson’s 105-yard kick from a snow bank kept Austin from scoring on the Tigers.