Standout Student: Nyamouc Guen Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Age: 17

Parents: Nyanchiew Gatluak, Billiw Guen Chay

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne Elementary and Lakeview Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Wescott, my fifth-grade teacher. The reason why Mrs. Wescott is my favorite is because she’s one of the only teachers who stood out to me. I’ll remember her for the rest of my life.

Favorite book/author: “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Played volleyball seventh-10th grade; A Honor Roll second semester 10th grade

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to a four-year university and major in psychology.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t be too hard on yourself. Not everything you do is going to be perfect. Let loose and be you!