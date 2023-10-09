State fire marshal’s office called in to assist after garage fire

Published 5:39 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Minnesota State FIre Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist after a fire damaged a garage Friday in Albert Lea. 

According to a press release, Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department were dispatched for a reported fire in the front of a garage near Hawthorne School at 8:33 p.m. Friday. Dispatchers confirmed that the garage was at 819 Garfield Ave.

When law enforcement and fire crews arrived, they found a double stall garage with a linkway to the home fully involved. Fire crews began to make a fire attack and searched the residence. Law enforcement relayed they had located the homeowner outside the residence and no one was in the home.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and began putting out hotspots. The fire was contained to the garage and did not cause damage to the home.

Damage was estimated at $13,300, and no injuries were reported. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.

At this time the fire is under investigation. If anyone has information related to the fire please contact Albert Lea Fire Rescue at 507-377-4341.

