Trial moved back in case of shooting death south of Albert Lea Published 4:49 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

A Freeborn County District Court judge on Monday approved the continuance of the jury trial for the man charged with shooting and killing another man south of Albert Lea in August 2022.

The trial for Ben Vidal Moreno, 33, had been scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 13 but now will likely occur in March.

Assistant Attorney General John Gross said both the prosecution and defense agreed on the continuance. The move allows the defense more time to track down witnesses and discuss potential defenses.

With the continuance of the trial, Moreno also agreed to waive his request for a speedy trial.

Moreno faces two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of ineligible possession of a firearm in the death of Juan Vasquez Jr.

Court documents state Vasquez died from a single gunshot wound to the chest on Aug. 9, 2022, outside of a residence at 75463 160th St. According to authorities, there had been a dispute between Moreno and Vasquez over a package of methamphetamine that Moreno reportedly diverted from Vasquez. After the reported shooting, Moreno reportedly fled the scene with two others and was ultimately arrested at a house in rural Forest City, Iowa, on Aug. 11, 2022.

Gross said he still thinks there will need to be close to 10 days for the trial.

The parties also discussed distribution of the jury questionnaire to the potential jurors, including whether to mail them out ahead of time or to have the jurors fill them out once they arrive to the courthouse for jury selection.

The parties will appear ahead of the trial on Feb. 15 for a pre-trial hearing.