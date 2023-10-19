Twila Norton

Twila Peak Geddes Norton – Feb 14th, 1931

Passed away peacefully in Denton, TX on September 3rd, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Almena, Kansas and grew up in Hollandale, Minnesota area. Graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1949. Worked for US Government for over 34 years and most recently as contracting officer at US Army Fort Douglas, Utah. Married Donald Clayton Geddes Sr August 15th, 1964, later divorced. Married the “love of her life” Frederick M Norton in 1993. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. Survived by her 3 children Gina, Don, and Ernie, granddaughter Amorita and grandson Jay, sister Alice, stepchildren Charlotte and Terry, step granddaughter Rhiannon and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved Fred, parents Ernest and Versa, brothers Francis and Doug, and sister Wilma. Memorial Service to be held on Nov 18th, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollton, TX. Burial services to be held at Memorial Estates Mountain View, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.