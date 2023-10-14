Updates from Upperclassmen: The importance of mock trial for Albert Lea’s youth Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Updates from Upperclassmen by Alex Schmidt

Here at Albert Lea High School we offer many activities throughout the year. We offer several notable sports, including soccer, basketball, football, volleyball and so much more. We also offer non-physical activities such as robotics and speech. Regardless of which type of activity a student prefers, there is one activity that I believe is drastically overlooked by all, and that’s Mock Trial. You may not have ever even heard of mock trial, and I wouldn’t blame you. Although mock trial has been an activity at the high school for over 20 years, it remains somewhat unknown even with growth in recent years.

Mock trial is an activity in which a team of seven to eight students argue a fake case that’s been provided by the Minnesota State Bar Association.

Students spend months analyzing this case and its 100-plus rules to prepare for competitions in January and February. Students argue these cases in real county courtrooms, with real lawyers and judges who are scoring and presiding over these trials. Mock trial is certainly complicated and time consuming, but every moment is worth it.

Although ALHS offers many excellent activities, I believe mock trial is the most beneficial. Mock trial allows students to develop an intense critical thinking capability, helping students excel in careers such as law and mathematics. Mock trial also gives students the opportunity to overcome a fear of public speaking, which is the most common fear in the United States.

When asked how he felt about his experience, head coach Neil Chalmers said, “For over 20 years mock trial has been a positive force in the lives of countless students. It has given many young adults the tools they need to succeed in both career and character; I am so proud to have been able to watch this program change the lives of so many in my 17 years of being head coach.”

Assistant coach Jenny Schoenbauer said, “Although this is only my second year as assistant coach, I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program.”

Mock trial, through the hard work and determination of many, has given me the opportunity to be a part of something greater than myself. It has allowed me to be myself and flourish because of it. I have learned so much and will continue to learn because of this phenomenal program. And for that I will be forever grateful.

Alex Schmidt is a senior at Albert Lea High School.