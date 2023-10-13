Mr. Walter “Wally” Guiney of Sun City, Arizona passed away September 25, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born August 15, 1941 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Jack Guiney and Margaret (Spud) Adams. He is survived by his wife Vicki Guiney, daughter Heather Amenhauser, and son Travis Guiney. He is also survived by his five grandchildren whom he was very proud of: Noah, Ellison, Eva, Brock, & Quaid.

Wally proudly served in the United States Navy for four years.

A private Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2023.

To leave the family condolences, please visit www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/walter-wally-guiney