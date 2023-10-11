Walz orders flags be flown at half-staff following attack on Israel Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Mark Zdechlik, Minnesota Public Radio News

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at all Minnesota state buildings be flown at half-staff following Saturday’s Hamas attack on Israel.

In marking the declaration, Walz encouraged individuals and businesses to also fly their flags at half-staff to remember, mourn and honor victims of the attacks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it plans to illuminate the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis through Friday night with blue and white — the colors of the Israeli flag.

Walz has strongly condemned the weekend attack and appeared Tuesday night at a solidarity event put on by Minnesota’s Jewish communities.

“The United States and Israel are united by a shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with Minnesota’s Jewish and Israeli community and work with the State Department to ensure the safety of Minnesotans at home and abroad.”

Walz was set to receive a White House briefing later Wednesday along with other governors on the situation in the Middle East.