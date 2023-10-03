Windows coming out of Naeve Hospital building

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Windows were being removed Monday from the former Naeve Hospital building in preparation for demolition that is approaching. Mayo Clinic Health System has not yet released a date for the demolition. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

