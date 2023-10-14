Winners announced from twice weekly Duplicate Bridge games
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023
Duplicate Club of Austin meets twice weekly all year round. Nine teams played both days this week. Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Northwood and Mason City.
Tuesday winners were the following:
- First: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Second: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Third: Theresa Baldus and Gail Schmidt
- Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
Wednesday winners, separating first and second by only half a point, were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Second /Third tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Joyce Crowe