Winners announced from twice weekly Duplicate Bridge games Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Duplicate Club of Austin meets twice weekly all year round. Nine teams played both days this week. Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Northwood and Mason City.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Second: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Theresa Baldus and Gail Schmidt

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Wednesday winners, separating first and second by only half a point, were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second /Third tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Joyce Crowe