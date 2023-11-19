053165-F1 Published 9:08 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 7, 2022

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $311,616.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Patricia Craite, single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 11, 2022, Freeborn County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: T117503

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: June 21, 2023

Recorded: June 27, 2023, Freeborn County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: T118161

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1003071-1002267559-4

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 9969.0

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 1817 Brookside Circle, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Tax Parcel ID Number: 342620150

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 15, Block 1, Brookside First Subdivision, City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $307,219.17

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 04, 2024, at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411

South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under

Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2024, or the next business day if July 05, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 7, 2023

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 053165-F1

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 10, 18, 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 2023

053165-F1