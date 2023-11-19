053583-F1 Published 9:07 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 14, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,200.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Neil Ackland, a married man, as his sole and separate property

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Aegis Funding Corporation, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 29, 2005 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: 452241

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, Successor-in-interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the Registered Holders of Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-2, Mortgage Backed Notes

Dated: January 29, 2008

Recorded: October 15, 2008 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: 478441

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the Registered Holders of Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-2, Mortgage Backed Notes

Dated: January 27, 2010

Recorded: February 19, 2010 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: 487148

And assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, Successor in Interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-2, Mortgage Backed Notes

Dated: October 10, 2023

Recorded: October 23, 2023 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A561901

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100014720007587988

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Aegis Funding Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 2161 Highland Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34-260-0360

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 16 in Block 2, Meadowbrook Subdivision in the City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $135,526.77

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2024, or the next business day if July 11, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 14, 2023

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, Successor in Interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-2, Mortgage Backed Notes

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 053583-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 18, 25, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023

053583-F1