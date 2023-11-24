24-JV-23-1690 Published 6:39 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota District Court County of: Freeborn Judicial District:

Third District

Court File Number: 24-JV-23-1690 Case Type: CHIPS – Permanency

In the Matter of the Welfare

of the Child(ren) of:

Emily Ruth Malay, Mother

Summons and Notice

Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)

NOTICE TO: Andre Cloete, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea MN 56007, on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

BY:/s/Andrea Becker

Dated October 31, 2023

Freeborn County

Court Administration

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-668-6014

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 4, 10 and 18, 2023

24-JV-23-1690