5 things to do this week: Music, ugly sweaters and a murder mystery Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Charlie Albright concert

Pianist Charlie Albright will play a show at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Albert Lea High School auditorium as part of the Albert Lea Civic Music series. Albright’s style mixes classical music with a bit of pop and improvisation and is described as “among the most gifted musicians of his generation” with a “dazzling natural keyboard affinity” by the Washington Post. Season tickets for adults and students are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/albert-lea-civic-music-concert-series-2023-2024-season-tickets-676928861447 and at the Albert Lea High School at the door 45 minutes before the start of every performance.

2

Albert Lea Community Band fall concert

Join the Albert Lea Community Band for its free public fall concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

3

Spruce container workshop

Souba Greenhouse will lead a winter spruce container workshop 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moose Lodge 1703 in Albert Lea. Baskets will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Register by calling Souba Greenhouse at 507-451-1444 or going to https://soubagreenhouse.square.site/product/moose-lodge-spruce-workshop-in-albert-lea-nov-8th-5-30-pm/570?cs=true&cst=cust. Contact Souba Greenhouse if you have any problems registering.

4

Ugly sweater making class

The Hive will host an ugly sweater making class at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. You bring your own sweater, and the Hive will provide all the decor and inspiration. A prize for best ugly sweater will be given at the end of the class. Cost is $20.

5

Murder mystery at the bookstore

Join AJ’s Book Hideaway at 5 p.m. Sunday for a murder mystery at the bookstore! Seven guests will arrive and only six will leave. Who did it? Together solve the mystery and enjoy light appetizers, mocktails and dessert to go. Tickets are $25. On your way out you will be given the murder mystery book “Guest List” by Lucy Foley. With your ticket you will receive your identity. Participants are encouraged to dress the part!