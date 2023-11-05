5 things to do this week: Turkey Trot, Holidays Ahead and more Published 3:30 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By Ayanna Eckblad

1

Turkey Trot

Crossfit Innerdrive will host its first annual Turkey Trot at 8 a.m. Saturday. It will take place at 2610 Y.H. Hanson Ave. Cost is $25 for adults and $12 for kids ages 5-17. Sign up at 1stannualalbertleaturkeytrot2023.wotifylive.com. A T-shirt is included with sign-up.

2

Holidays Ahead

Everyone is invited to First Lutheran Church from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday for Holidays Ahead. The event will include brunch with egg bake, frozen fruit cup and coffee; pastries, lefse, crafts, a sweet treats shop, gift baskets, quilts and the Christmas Nook. The Perfect Gift Shop will be open.

3

Wells Does It Bright

Come to the city of Wells from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday for Wells Does It Bright. The event is hosted by the Wells Area Chamber of Commerce and will have food trucks, a vendor show, live reindeer, face painting, cookie decorating, a free movie, kids crafts and more. There will be a glow parade following the event.

4

Chili and music

Join Oakland Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chili cook-off. There will be fun and fellowship for all. Enjoy tasting chili, baked potatoes and ice cream. Hans the Music Man will provide music to enjoy, and there will be silent auction items to add to the fun.

5

Live music

Steve Boyken Solo and Todd Michael Jameson will team up Sunday at Bend in the Road in Manchester for a Sunday Funday from 3 to 6 p.m. Can these two musical meddling kids solve the “Mystery of the Missing Mules?”