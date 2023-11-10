A solved mystery: Lecture to explore the assassination of John F. Kennedy 40 years later Published 8:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

On Thursday, Gary Schindler will carefully analyze and share his findings of the last 40 years on the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

On this 60th anniversary of the assassination, at 7 p.m. at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Schindler will review the key findings and conclusions of various investigations over the decades.

The lecture will showcase key pieces of physical and video evidence that appear to confirm that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone assassin of the president. The entire Zapruder film will be shown.

Freeborn County Historical Museum members have access to this event for free and nonmembers are $5. Memberships start as low as $30.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs.

The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 507-373-8003.